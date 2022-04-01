ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

‘Loud boom’ caught on camera in Indiana believed to be meteor explosion

By Nexstar Media Wire, Max Lewis
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKXii_0ewM9OOP00

EDINBURGH, Ind. ( WXIN ) – Scientists believe the loud boom that was heard across several counties in South Central Indiana recently was caused by a meteor explosion.

Scientists at Purdue watched surveillance videos that captured the noise and believe the boom can be attributed to an “air burst.”

“Essentially when a meteor is entering the atmosphere it will essentially explode in the atmosphere and they can make a loud boom,” Purdue planetary scientist Brandon Johnson said.

Johnson said it’s likely similar to the “air burst” that happened in the skies over Chelyabinsk in Russia back in 2013. That incident lit up the sky and caused major damage on the ground.

“If it was big enough to make that loud an explosion it should’ve been seen but it was a pretty cloudy day,” Johnson said. “If there was enough cloud cover it’s possible that no one saw it but it still did occur above the clouds.”

The boom was large enough to show up on seismic scales at Indiana University.

“There was a significant pulse of seismic energy recorded on our instruments at 12:44 p.m. yesterday,” geophysics professor Michael Hamburger said. “If this coincides with the timing of the reports, it is likely the result of the sonic disturbance experienced by local residents.”

The American Meteor Society said it took two reports of meteor sightings yesterday afternoon. One of those reports came in from Columbus, the other from Bloomington.

Astronomers discover farthest star yet

Based on those reports the society was able to triangulate the impacted location and said it was likely a “fireball meteor.”

Johnson said it’s a good reminder that a lot happens out in space.

“It’s a reminder that we need to stay vigilant and know how to protect ourselves and detect these before they happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that if it was a meteor then it’s likely that parts of it made it to the ground.

He said they’ll likely be small rocks with a black coating on them.

The American Meteor Society is encouraging anyone who saw anything to report it to them. You can report those at amsmeteors.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

WANE 15
WANE 15

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Columbus, IN
City
Edinburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Indiana University#Russia#Wxin#Purdue#Meteor Sightings
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Vandal caught on camera cutting down and damaging security cameras in West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in the West Lawn community are livid after someone went through their alley and cut down or damaged home security cameras. Nevertheless, those crimes were caught on camera themselves. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, security video sent to us shows someone yank down a camera around 8 a.m. Friday. Another clipsshows two more cameras damaged nearby. "They're causing a lot of property damage," said a local man who asked to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation. He said his camera was damaged, and he later heard from several others in West Lawn that were...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Purdue University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
CNET

Speeding Asteroid Spotted Flying Closer to Earth Than GPS Satellites

The same astronomer who recently discovered a small asteroid just a few hours before it smashed into our atmosphere has spotted another space rock whizzing right over humanity's heads. Krisztián Sárneczky announced his discovery on Twitter late Thursday, mere hours before asteroid 2022 FD1 (it was briefly nicknamed SAR2594) passed...
ASTRONOMY
FOX59

Family, cops still pleading for tips in disappearance of Ciera Breland

CARMEL, Ind. — It has now been nearly a month since anyone has seen 31-year-old Ciera Breland. The Carmel mother was last seen at a home in Johns Creek, Ga. on February 24. Police there say Ciera was captured on a surveillance camera. However, Ciera wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 26 when her husband, Xavier, […]
CARMEL, IN
TMZ.com

Mysterious 'Odd Radio Circles' Seen in Space

The mysteries of space are offering up a new phenomenon to the list ... astronomers have documented something called 'odd radio circles' ... and there's lots of head-scratching going on. These ORCs were first discovered by astronomers in 2020, using the Australian SKA Pathfinder telescope ... operated by Australia's national...
ASTRONOMY
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy