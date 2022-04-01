Friday Midday Forecast: Warm weekend ahead

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny until this evening when a couple of clouds will move back in. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy most of the night with an isolated chance of showers (especially north). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around Daybreak. Not everyone will see the rain. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 76. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 51. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Some storms may be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 79. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. We’ll still see a relatively warm afternoon despite the rain. Chance of rain 30%. Low: 65. High: 78. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 56. High: 76. Winds: N 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 49. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

