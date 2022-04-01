ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Midday Forecast: Warm weekend ahead

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqYZF_0ewM9HDK00

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny until this evening when a couple of clouds will move back in. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy most of the night with an isolated chance of showers (especially north). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around Daybreak. Not everyone will see the rain. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 76. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 51. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Some storms may be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 79. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. We’ll still see a relatively warm afternoon despite the rain. Chance of rain 30%. Low: 65. High: 78. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 56. High: 76. Winds: N 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 49. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Severe storms are expected Monday night

Our next round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the AkLaTex Monday night. All severe weather threats will be possible including heavy rain. Dry and pleasant weather will return for the rest of next week. Monday night severe threat: Thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex Monday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

Blog: Another frost possible next weekend

If you are eager to dig your hands in the soil and start your annual flower or veggie garden, I would advise to wait just a little longer. During the upcoming week we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the 70s and chances for Rain Tuesday night and Thursday. That storm system Thursday could bring a big pool of arctic air across the country.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Showers Return Overnight; Light Rain To Showers Sunday

Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Snow returns this weekend

We have been pretty spoiled this past few weeks as we have had little to no snow. That will change this weekend as snow showers start to fly this afternoon into the evening hours, and we expect surfaces to be primarily wet during the daylight hours. As our temperatures cool...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Lots of weather luck Thursday; a damp start to the weekend expected

For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Briefly Cooler Monday; Warmer After That – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, March 13

What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy