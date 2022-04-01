ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Milligan University Cross Country Runner, Hit And Killed, Four Others Injured While Running In Williamsburg

A member of the Milligan University Men’s Cross Country Track and Field team is dead, and four others were sent to the hospital with injuries after all five...

The Spun

College Track Athlete Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle While Training

Eli Cramer, a track star for Milligan University, was struck by a car and killed while running in Virginia on Thursday. Five members of the Milligan cross country team were running along Williamsburg Pottery Road yesterday evening when three of them were hit by a Scion, per a statement from the Virginia State Police acquired by TMZ Sports.
Williamsburg, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Williamsburg, VA
