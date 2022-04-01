ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 killed, 4 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

By Sun-Times Media Wire
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Six people were shot, two fatally, in shootings in Chicago Thursday. A man and a woman were fatally shot when they were driving in the Cragin neighborhood and got into an argument with a driver...

www.fox32chicago.com

Guest
2d ago

This pastor is reprehensible as she states “ something needs to change”. What she failed to mention is that she is a proponent of defunding the police 👮‍♀️ .

Reply
6
