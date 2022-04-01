Dallas woman faces additional charges following unexplained shooting death of child

Dallas police have added another charge against the mother of a three-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound this week.

Dallas police announced the additional charge against Lacravivonne Washington who was already facing a charge of criminal negligence by abandoning or endangering a child. Thursday night, police added a charge of tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation.

Dallas Police have been investiating Washington since Monday when she showed up at a Dallas hospital with her three-year-old son Jalexus. He had a gunshot wound to the head and did not survive.

Detectives say the tampering charge came up after she was accused of concealing a handgun inside the glove box of her car.

Washington originally claimed her son was shot by a man in another car during a road rage attack. Investigators say they have found no evidence the attack.

