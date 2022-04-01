How EA Sports Is Putting Its Latest Acquisition to Use

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) already produces some of the biggest sports video games with its EA Sports publishing label, such as Madden NFL and FIFA Soccer . And with the company's acquisition last year of Glu Mobile, it's focusing on the growing mobile gaming market. In this episode of "The Gaming Show" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on March 21 , Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Jose Najarro discuss what's next from the video game publisher.





Jon Quast: On Wednesday, the company announced that it was releasing a game called Tap Sports Baseball 2022 . Is that the correct name? At first it was like, this is just a random game that EA is releasing, not all that exciting. However, this is the first game that it is releasing since it acquired Glu Mobile. Last year, EA going out and buying Glu Mobile for, I believe it was, 2.1 billion. That's a significant purchase. If you're a shareholder of EA, you're looking at $2.1 billion going out the door. Now, almost a year later, releasing the first title under that mobile platform that they got in Glu Mobile. Obviously, way too early to know how it's going to perform, what it's going to do for the company or anything like that. But at the same time, it is nice for shareholders to see something tangibly happening with such a large purchase last year from EA.

Jose Najarro: Definitely, Jon. One of the improved synergies from this acquisition of Glu Mobile was to bring that mobile market. Like we mentioned, they have NFL, they have FIFA, I think Glu Mobile had previously the contract for the MLB mobile market. I was just taking a quick read, the reason it's Tap Sport is you're able to play very easily. Just tap a few buttons on the mobile devices, and you can enjoy the game. For me, I see a huge potential of them bringing Tap Sports with NFL, Tap Sports with FIFA, to some extent, where Glu Mobile previously probably didn't have the contracts or the rights to make those games, but now because they are partnered with EA games, and they have those rights to those FIFA games, to those Madden games. Maybe we might see that Tap Sports catalog expand to other different sports, which I think is pretty cool.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .