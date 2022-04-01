John McGuinness headlines 2022 IOMTT Superbike starting order

While the rich get to enjoy our dream cars on a daily basis, the majority of us are left to commute via public transport or rusted-out Honda Civics, and on the weekends, immerse ourselves in the world of online sim racing, where the pixelated ass of a Ferrari F40 looks just as sexy as the real thing. Kinda. The world of online gaming has exploded in recent years and is now considered a professional sport in some countries. While certain manufacturers spend millions on creating sim racing experiences, some of the top sim racers operate out of their spare rooms on humble setups, and even get to make the transition into real life racing. That is the story of Jeff Giassi, a 24 year-old Brazilian sim racer who now has the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a proper Porsche racing car.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO