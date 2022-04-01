ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Juventus vs Inter: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Grey Whitebloom
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Preview of Juventus' Serie A meeting with...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Zakaria
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Alex Sandro
Person
Federico Chiesa
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Derby D Italia#The Champions League#Allianz Stadium Tv#Paramount#Bt Sport#Brazilian
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Chelsea v Brentford: match preview

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Brentford: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds

Chelsea will look to tighten their grip on third place on Saturday as they welcome west London rivals Brentford to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side can move eight points clear of fourth placed Arsenal with a win over the Bees, but they will certainly be tested if the visitors put in a performance as good as that they delivered earlier in the season at the Brentford Community Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Arsenal has EPL top 4 return in sight

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Arsenal will return to the Premier League top four by avoiding defeat at Crystal Palace. Tottenham went above Arsenal, its north London rival, on goal difference by thrashing Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday. This is one of two games in hand for Arsenal but Palace — managed by Arsenal great Patrick Vieira — is proving to be a tough opponent of late, having drawn with leader Manchester City before the international break and also advanced to the FA Cup semifinals. Aaron Ramsdale could return after missing the win over Aston Villa before the international break because of injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Chelsea-Madrid highlights the Champions League quarterfinals

The Champions League resumes this week with the first-leg matches in the quarterfinals, which are dominated by English and Spanish teams and include a couple of surprises among many of the usual heavyweights. A look at the four matches in the last eight:. TUESDAY:. BENFICA vs. LIVERPOOL. To many, Liverpool...
UEFA
90min

90min

117
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy