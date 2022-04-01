ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Scouts Race In Pine Wood Derby

By Andy Wakeford
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0iwD_0ewM3Zdu00

DEVILS LAKE - Nealy 50 scouts participated in the annual Pinewood Derby held at Camp Grafton on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Scouts and their families thoughtfully planned and prepared their cars for the race since early February. Each scout received a block of pinewood and four wheels. The scouts, with adult help, designed, cut, and painted their cars for race day. The derby car weight limit: 5 ounces. Prizes were awarded by den and in the overall pack championship.

Scouts raced by den in heats of three, with the top racer in each den moving on to the pack championship. Overall race champion in 1st place was Kade Ritterman, a first-year scout. Other places include: Ryker Willey, 2nd; Sara Crosby, 3rd; Levi Holden, 4th; Corbin Sateren, 5th and Jaxtyn Rath, 6th.

Siblings and parents were also able to join the race in two separate heats. In the sibling race, Ethan Yanish took home first. In the adult race, Cub Master Courtney Holden took 1st place, narrowly beating her husband, Mike, who took 2nd place.

A special thanks to the pack leadership and all the parents for their volunteer hours to make the race successful. Thank you, as well, to the ND Army National Guard and Camp Grafton’s Readiness Center for hosting the event.

For more photos of the event, check out the Pack Facebook Page at Devils Lake Cub Scout Pack 3028 and look for the Photo Album “2022 Scout Pinewood Derby”

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Cub Scouts participate in Kootaga District Pinewood Derby

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Grand Central Mall Cub Scouts built wood cars to participate in the Kootaga District Pinewood Derby. The top three winners of todays event will then participate in a similar race on April 9 in Charleston, W.Va. Winner Liam Mahoney says he was happy to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Leaps Around the Lake 5K

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Get ready to lace up your running shoes because it is time to hit the blacktop! Leaps Around the Lake 5K is set to take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Little Beaver State Park. If running a 5K is not for you, they are also offering a two mile […]
BEAVER, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Devils Lake, ND
Sports
City
Devils Lake, ND
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center. There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place. “We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and...
SPEARFISH, SD
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

295
Followers
586
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy