Excerpt: ‘Knocked Down: A High-Risk Memoir’

By Aileen Weintraub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalist Aileen Weintraub started out as a commitment-phobic Brooklyn girl who left her Jewish community to move to the wilds of upstate New York. This excerpt of her new memoir (out earlier this month from University of Nebraska Press) finds Weintraub embarking on a stint in AmeriCorps, losing her father and...

