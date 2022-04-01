ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global M&As Crushed Under Weight of Inflation, Regulation, War

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Worldwide mergers and acquisitions (M&As) have been crushed under the weight of escalating inflation, tightening regulations and the ongoing war in Ukraine, with dealmaking down 23% compared to last year, Financial Times reported on Friday (April 1). In the first quarter of this year, $1 trillion in deals were...

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

