Perhaps you’ve seen it. The video floating around social media like escaped nightmare detritus. It is a scene from a New York City nightclub on a Monday night, where under the colored lights a grim-faced Cara Delevingne clutches a champagne bottle and bops alongside Mayor Eric Adams, who still looks pleasantly surprised that his gambit to gain entry into celebrity parties via the mayoralty has actually worked.Meanwhile, somewhere under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn, unhoused people watched as city workers dismantled tent shelters (i.e. their homes), under Mayor Adams’ orders in fulfillment of his pledge to clear out 150 homeless...

HOMELESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO