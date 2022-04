By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER (KDKA) – A car drove into the Oneida Valley Dam along Route 38 in Butler County. The car was in the water and crews on scene worked to pull it back onto the roadway. State police said the driver of the small Toyota lost control and went airborne over the dam. The car ended up on its roof in the water. “It had flipped prior to going into the water, so it was beat up pretty good. We had to use the hydraulic tools to force the doors open to get in,” said Oneida Valley Fire Department Chief Gary Wulff. The driver wasn’t in the car when first responders got to it. They searched the lake but weren’t able to find him. Wulff said they talked with the driver’s family who hasn’t heard from him either. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

BUTLER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO