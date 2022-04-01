ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two men arrested on drug and weapon charges in Jamestown

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were arrested on weapon and drug charges after they allegedly unlawfully entered a residence on Jamestown's south side late Thursday morning, then fled the scene. Jamestown Police were called to an address on Crown Street shortly after 11:00 AM after the two suspects went into the home a displayed...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 2

