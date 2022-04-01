Killer fungus to destroy Texas' invasive crazy ants populations

University of Texas at Austin scientists may have found a way to stop an invasive ant species. (Catherine Withers-Clarke/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin discovered how to use a naturally occurring killer fungus to crush populations of crazy invasive ants that have wreaked havoc for the past 20 years in the Lone Star State.

Tawny crazy ants, an environmentally damaging invasive pest in several countries globally, are spreading in North America. The species, which are native to east-central South America, are in some parts of Texas, overrunning homes, swarming breaker boxes, AC units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices, according to the findings published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on March 28.

Eight years ago, researchers noticed some crazy ants collected from Florida had abdomens swollen with fat. When they looked inside their bodies, they found spores from microsporidia, a group of fungal pathogens and a species new to science. Microsporidian pathogens commonly hijack an insect's fat cells and turn them into spore factories, according to UT Austin .

It's unclear where the pathogen came from, but researchers found that every population that harbored the pathogen declined. Sixty-two percent of these populations disappeared entirely. UT Austin believes the colonies collapsed because the pathogen shortens the lifespan of worker ants, making it hard for the population to survive through winter.

The pathogen also appears to leave native ants and other arthropods unharmed.

In 2016, the research team got a call from Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco about how the area was losing its insects, scorpions, snakes, lizards, and birds to tawny crazy ants. Baby rabbits were also being blinded in their nests by swarms of acid-spewing ants.

Using crazy ants they had collected from other sites already infected with the pathogen, the researchers put infected ants in nest boxes near crazy ant nesting sites inside the state park. Then, the team placed hot dogs around the exit chambers to attract the ants and merge the two populations.

In the first year, the disease spread to the entire crazy ant population in Estero. Within two years, their numbers plunged, researchers said. Now, they are nonexistent and native species are returning to the area. The researchers have since eradicated a second crazy ant population at another site in the area of Convict Hill in Austin.

The team plans to test their new biocontrol approach this spring in other sensitive Texas habitats infested with crazy ants.

To learn more about the findings, read more on the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

