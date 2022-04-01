ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Betty White’s California Beach House Is For Sale & It’s Gorgeous Inside [VIDEO]

By Angel Welsh
 2 days ago
The year 2022 got off to a bad start when beloved actress Betty White passed away right before her 100th birthday. A realty company just listed her California home and we took a look inside. A PLACE TO CALL HOME. Betty and her late husband, Allen Ludden, bought the...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

