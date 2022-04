A local charter school has planned a community yard sale to help raise funds for an upcoming student trip. On Saturday, March 19, the New Dimensions School campus will open to the community to offer a morning of bargain shopping and food for a good cause. Organized by the school’s Beta Club, a national honor society and service club open to New Dimensions middle school students, the proceeds from the sale will go toward the upcoming middle school spring trip to the Outer Banks.

MORGANTON, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO