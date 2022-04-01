ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Machine Gun Kelly cover System Of A Down’s ‘Aerials’ on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

By Sam Moore
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly performed a cover of System Of A Down‘s ‘Aerials’ during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show this week – you can watch his rendition below. Explaining his choice of cover, the US artist said that SOAD “blew my mind every night” when he joined the band on...

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

