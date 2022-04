The WVU baseball team dropped game two of their three-game series against TCU on Saturday, losing to the Horned Frogs by a 5-4 score at the Lupton Baseball Stadium. After taking game one of the series, the Mountaineers (15-10, 1-1 Big 12) failed to capitalize on an early lead in game two as the offense went hitless for most of the contest.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO