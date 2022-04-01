ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meshuggah grind deeper into the tunnel that only they can dig

By Philip Montoro
 2 days ago

Meshuggah have developed an approach to progressive death metal so distinctive and compelling that it's spawned an entire subgenre of imitators. And right from its title, the Swedish band's ninth album, Immutable, announces that it won't try to fix what isn't broken. The elements Meshuggah have made familiar over the past...

Meshuggah’s ‘Immutable’ Mission

Meshuggah are about to head out on their first tour in close to three years, and drummer Tomas Haake has a lot on his mind. He and his bandmates are hard at work designing a new stage set-up, adjusting to changes within their road crew, and plotting out intensive rehearsals, all while getting the word out about Immutable, their upcoming ninth studio LP. But the most pressing issue — the cause of Meshuggah’s upcoming U.S. dates being pushed from the spring of 2022 to the fall — is a little more immediate. Speaking via Zoom from the band’s Stockholm headquarters, Haake holds up his hands to the camera, revealing that they’re covered by cotton gloves as white as his long, curly locks and pointy beard.
Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
Can “Spiritual Intelligence” Explain Mystical Experiences?

A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
Meshuggah drop excoriating new single, I Am That Thirst

Iconic Swedish metal innovators Meshuggah have shared I Am That Thirst, the third single from their new album Immutable. The track is, at least by Meshuggah’s bludgeoning standards, a slower-paced outing, which revolves around a deceptively complex rhythm riff that shifts and stomps across the song’s four minutes and 40 seconds.
Alchemy Sound Healing tickets for £49

Experience Sakura, a Japanese tale gates of equinox. Life is stressful. So sometimes you just need to breathe and recentre. This is exactly why we’re giving you the chance to experience this night of guided relaxation. Immersive projections will transport you to Japan as beautiful blooms surround you to the sound of gongs, crystal singing bowls and many sound healing instruments. You’ll have bespoke lemongrass lemonade to sip on, aromatherapy filling the air and a climactic dance to welcome the start of a new season. Topping it off, expert guides will lead the event, making sure to leave feeling revitalised and ready for a fresh start.
‘We’re Good With Challenges’: Mattiel Take on the World

Click here to read the full article. There are hundreds of colorful lightbulbs behind the stage of the dive-y Brooklyn venue Baby’s All Right, winking at the crowd gathered to see rock duo Mattiel. Then, suddenly, the room goes dark and a new image comes up to replace the lights: the projected face of Jeff Goldblum. “He came and met me in the bathroom,” croons singer Atina Mattiel Brown, also known mononymously as Mattiel. “A little like a younger Jeff Goldblum/About to take my heart and break it pretty soon.” Beside her, multi-instrumentalist Jonah Swilley plays guitar along to a throbbing, danceable...
Speak friend and this RPi box will reveal its precious treasures

Durin's box, designed and built by John Pender on Hackaday, is a prime example of the supreme nostalgia a Raspberry Pi project can invoke. Built around a Pi Zero, it uses solenoids, capacitive switches, RGB LEDs, a microphone and a voice recognition solution to remind us of the moonlit magic of Dwarves, and just how forgetful Wizards can be.
Latto – ‘777’ review: ‘Queen of da Souf’ digs deeper with soul-searching second album

“I’m from the Southside / Bougie bitches and dope boys,” the artist born Alyssa Stephens raps on last year’s single ‘Soufside’, emphasising the distance she’s travelled as a Platinum-certified star who has overcome stinging controversy and the music industry’s glass ceiling to become one of the most exciting rappers in the world. And with album two, Georgia-raised Latto peels back the layers of her larger-than-life persona.
Meshuggah Drummer Tomas Haake Reveals Medical Condition That Forced Tour Postponement

Back in December, Meshuggah announced that they would be postponing their early 2022 tour dates in order to "prioritize the physical health" of one of their band members who was undergoing medical treatment for a skin condition that hindered him from rehearsals and playing his instrument. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, drummer Tomas Haake has revealed that it is he who has been suffering health concerns, and he elaborated on his condition.
Tanzanian producer DJ Travella cranks up his nonstop dance tracks to ludicrous speed

Tanzanian producer DJ Travella sounds like he’s having the time of his life. The 19-year-old artist specializes in singeli, a frenetic style of dance music that sets raves ablaze in his home country. On April 1 he’s releasing his debut album, Mr Mixondo, on Nyege Nyege Tapes, a label based in Kampala, Uganda, that’s played an important role highlighting producers working in this style, including Sisso, Duke, and Jay Mitta. The record is a nonstop romp, and it establishes its catastrophic tenor within the first few seconds of opener “Crazy Beat Music Umeme 1.” As his rhythms pummel listeners at more than 200 beats per minute, he throws in additional bursts of percussion to sustain the explosive atmosphere. From a distance, it’s easy to appreciate the song as the textural monstrosity it is: its layers of synthesized noise culminate in the aural equivalent of an abstract expressionist painting. But it’s even more thrilling if you lean into its groove and actually dance. There are points at which DJ Travella cuts all noise, but even these momentary silences continue the music’s propulsive motion—they feel like flying through your car’s windshield after hitting a wall. Crucial to the success of Mr Mixondo is that it pulls from musical styles from around the world. “FL Beat,” for example, uses familiar vocal samples that place it in the lineage of Chicago footwork, while “London Bandcamp” slows the tempo down with a dembow rhythm but uses stuttering electronics to keep the song energized. DJ Travella knows how absurd his music can be, and he leans into it on “Chapa Bakola Music Bass,” which sounds like being surrounded by a thousand slot machines, and on “Tambasana,” whose chipmunked vocals render everything cartoonish. Outrageous in the best way possible, Mr Mixondo is party music for only the most hard-core.
A handmade tale

“Thrifting is huge right now—being able to go pick out your materials and put things together like Frankenstein; mixing a lot of elements to make something special,” says Cole Glover, 19, a student of designed objects at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Glover perfectly embodies what’s going on in fashion right now: a combination of the comfort we got used to during COVID times, and what he calls “dopamine dressing”—a style that embraces fun and bright pieces, meant to bring us back to life in this (hopefully) post-pandemic spring.
Utopia, Limited review – a classy send-up of British values

First performed in 1893, Utopia, Limited was Gilbert and Sullivan’s penultimate opera. Less immediately successful than its predecessors, it divided opinion in its day, and remains an unknown quantity for many. Depicting an imaginary island so obsessed with British values that, under (specifically) English influence, it sets itself up, monarchy and all, as a limited company under the 1862 Companies Act, it satirises the privatisation of public institutions, as well as sideswiping at both the “parliamentary peculiarities” of party politics and a press fixated on royal scandal.
Too many incredible Latino films for one eager critic

The Chicago Latino Film Festival poses a problem—a good problem, but a problem nevertheless. There are simply too many interesting programs to see, and as any cinephile is loath to admit, we’re but singular bodies unable to be in more than one place at the same time. This...
