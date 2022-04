NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after two men were shot Friday night on Garfield Drive in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, police say. On Monday morning, police announced the arrest of Sean P. Knight, 34, and finally acknowledged there was a shooting, after originally only calling it an “incident.” The Norfolk resident is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO