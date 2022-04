The UNC basketball program has done it again. After the Tar Heels stunned Duke on March 5th in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the team took their talent to another level and are the hottest team in the country right now. The win helped propel them to this Final Four run and they are one game away from another national championship. But Saturday’s win was a little sweeter. It ended Coach K’s career and gives them the ultimate trump card in this rivalry. It was also a very emotional night for the program, getting their second win over Duke this season and their fourth in...

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO