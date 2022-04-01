ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MG Prepares to Take on the World with a New Range of Vehicles

By Robert Moore
Top Speed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMG, short for Morris Garages, is a British automaker that once built an amazing and enjoyable range of sports cars. Once an icon, MG failed to adapt to changes in the market and as demand dwindled, MG failed to maintain relevancy in a lot of places, including the United States. MG...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 5

Dutch Shutr
2d ago

Did they figure out a way to stop the oil leaks ? Are they still using Lucas electrical systems?

Reply
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Vehicles#World Car#Gm#Sports Car#Morris Garages#British Brands#Chinese#Saic#Subaru Brz#Autocar
