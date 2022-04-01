ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Absa shareholder PIC disappointed with lender's choice of CEO

JOHANNESBURG, April 1 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), South Africa’s largest pension fund and one of Absa Group’s main shareholders, said on Friday it was disappointed by the lender’s choice of CEO and has requested an urgent meeting with the board to discuss strategy.

Absa on Tuesday made Arrie Rautenbach its chief executive officer with immediate effect, the fourth person to be given the job since the departure of long-standing CEO Maria Ramos in 2019.

“The PIC believes this is yet another missed opportunity for the Absa board to publicly demonstrate its commitment to purposefully transform the banking group and to advance diversity, inclusivity, and racial and gender equity, at the most senior levels of organisation,” the PIC, Africa’s biggest pension fund, said.

It had on Thursday expressed its “downright disappointment” to Absa, it said.

Absa has been trying to improve performance since splitting from its former British parent Barclays in 2017. Over the last year, the bank has won back lost market share in major products including mortgages.

Rautenbach, an Absa insider who has been with the bank since 1997, has held numerous managerial roles, most recently heading the lender’s retail and business bank, whose results are among those that have improved.

He replaces interim boss Jason Quinn who took over after the abrupt departure of Daniel Mminele in April last year following disagreements with the board over strategy and culture change, Absa said.

Mminele, who started at Absa a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, said in April last year it was “regrettable” he had to leave so soon, but that it was important the CEO and board were aligned.

After Mminele left, the PIC recorded its disappointment to the board about the “apparent instability” at executive level, saying Mminele was “a long-awaited, Black senior hire, who purportedly had divergent professional views and approaches to that of the board”.

Absa said it will revert as soon as possible, when asked for comment. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Barbara Lewis)

