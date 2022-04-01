ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Beloved busboy celebrates 44 years on the job

northcentralnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 2022 — In a city like Phoenix, where you blink and a new building has gone up, it’s comforting to know that some things remain the same. Barney Mullen, who lives at Lura Turner for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, has worked at the Denny’s at 7th Street and Camelback Road...

northcentralnews.net

Comments / 1

