Sausage looms large in the San Antonio area's lore and legend. The Germans, the Alsatians and the Poles all had a hand in creating and fostering the long-lived sausage-making tradition, with the Cajuns and Mexicans not far behind. Given our demographics, it should come as little surprise the hearty delicacy features in at least two local festivals — Wurstfest in New Braunfels and St. Louis Day in Castroville.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO