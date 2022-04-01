Highway Patrol to crackdown on aggressive driving

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about a crash that killed six teenagers in Tishomingo on Tuesday. You can read the full transcript below. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 22, 2022, in Tishomingo, a 1994 Peterbilt truck-tractor in combination with a dump semi-trailer loaded with gravel was traveling southbound on United States Highway 377 (US-377) approaching the intersection of Oklahoma State Highway 22 (SH-22). At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Spark passenger vehicle, occupied by a teenage driver and five teenage passengers, was traveling eastbound on SH-22 approaching US-377. At this location, the intersection is controlled by a stop sign regulating traffic on SH-22. The posted speed limit for US-377 is 50 mph.

TISHOMINGO, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO