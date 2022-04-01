ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Highway Patrol to crackdown on aggressive driving

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol has teamed up with the Missouri Department of Transportation to warn drivers of the dangers of aggressive driving. The agencies hope the new education method will reduce crashes and save lives...

www.kmov.com

