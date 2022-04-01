Click here to read the full article.

Streaming services like Netflix , Hulu, HBO Max and others have a lengthy slate of new and returning TV shows debuting in April 2022.

Returning shows include HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” for season two, which follows Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie as she is newly sober and working as a CIA asset in Los Angeles. Netflix ’s “Ozark” is also coming back with part two of its final season, picking up after Julia Garner’s Ruth declares her revenge against the Navarro drug cartel.

Several book adaptations are making their TV debut this month, such as Netflix’s “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which stars Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery, Sienna Miller, Naomi Scott and tells the story of a married Parliamentary minister whose life is upended when a scandalous secret comes out. On AppleTV+ there is “Slow Horses” starring Gary Oldman as the leader of a dysfunctional group of British intelligence agents.

Here, WWD rounds up 17 new TV shows to watch in April 2022. Read on for more.

“Slow Horses”

Stream on Apple TV+ on April 1

The drama series follows a team of dysfunctional British intelligence agents who is led by their notorious boss to defend England “from sinister forces.” The series stars Gary Oldman, Kristen Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce and more.

“The Hardy Boys”

Stream on Hulu on April 6

The second season of the mystery show based on the bestselling novels follows the Hardy brothers as they investigate a missing person case and uncover a larger mystery at play.

“Woke”

Stream on Hulu on April 8

Hulu’s “Woke” is returning for its second season, following cartoonist Keef Knight as a popular activist who struggles with trying to bring about actual change in a world where being “woke has become big business.” The show stars Lamorne Morris, T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata and JB Smoove.

“Killing It”

Stream on Peacock on April 14

Craig Robinson stars in the New Orleans-based comedy that’s about “class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream” and “also about hunting really big snakes,” according to the streaming service.

“The Kardashians”

Stream on Hulu on April 14

The Kardashian family is returning to reality TV this month with their new Hulu series, which will document the family’s new developments like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement and Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

“Anatomy of a Scandal”

Stream on Netflix on April 15

Based on the bestselling novel, “Anatomy of a Scandal” tells the story of a married Parliamentary minister whose life is flipped upside down when a scandalous secret comes out. The series stars Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery, Sienna Miller, Naomi Scott and more.

“Outer Range”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 15

Josh Brolin stars in “Outer Range,” a series that follows a rancher who discovers a mystery in Wyoming’s wilderness as he’s fighting to keep his land.

“Russian Doll”

Stream on Netflix on April 20

The second season of the dark comedy returns with Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia and Charlie Barnett’s Alan four years after they escape mortality’s time loop together and discover a time portal in Manhattan.

“The Flight Attendant”

Stream on HBO Max on April 21

Season two of “The Flight Attendant” finds Cassie, played by Kaley Cuoco, newly sober and living in Los Angeles as a CIA asset where she yet again becomes involved with an international murder.

“A Very British Scandal”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 22

The show tells the story of the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious legal cases in the 20th century. It stars Paul Bettany and Clare Foy.

“Selling Sunset”

Stream on Netflix on April 22

Reality TV show “Selling Sunset” is returning for its fifth season, again following the lives of the real estate agents at Los Angeles’ The Oppenheim Group.

“Barry”

Stream on HBO Max on April 24

Dark comedy “Barry” is returning for its third season this month, following the titular character, played by Bill Hader, as he tries to leave behind his past life as a hitman to pursue his dream of acting.

“Gaslit”

Stream on Starz on April 24

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts star in “Gaslit,” a modern take on the Watergate scandal from the perspective of the lesser-known players who were involved in the matter.

“The Offer”

Stream on Paramount+ on April 28

The 10-episode limited series is based on the making of the beloved film “The Godfather.” The series stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi and others.

“Made for Love”

Stream on HBO Max on April 28

The second season of “Made for Love” returns this month, following Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman who is on the run from her tech billionaire husband who implanted a chip in her brain to follow her “emotional trauma.” The show stars Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano and Billy Magnussen.

“Ozark”

Stream on Netflix on April 29

The second half of “Ozark” season four will make its debut this month, picking up after the first half’s cliffhanger as Ruth Langmore, played by Julia Garner, sets out to take revenge on the Navarro drug cartel.

“Shining Girls”

Stream on Apple TV+ on April 29

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, “Shining Girls” tells the story of a Chicago reporter who is hunting down her attacker after surviving a brutal assault. The show stars Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo and others.

