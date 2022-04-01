ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Russian yachts stranded in choppy sanctions waters

By Lisa Jucca
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9CuS_0ewLxaXp00

MILAN, April 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It was already dark in Trieste last month when Italian tax police seized the 530 million euro Sailing Yacht A. The colossal 143-metre vessel, designed by star architect Philippe Starck and sporting an underwater observation pod, belongs to Russian coal and fertiliser tycoon Andrey Melnichenko read more , who has been sanctioned by the European Union. Impounding trophy assets is an easy win for governments. Navigating complex sanctions rules is more costly and complicated.

Russian yachts are headline-grabbing targets. The country’s tycoons have been enthusiastic buyers of luxury boats, an industry that was worth 8 billion euros in 2021, according to Bain & Company. They are particularly fond of larger vessels: Russians accounted for between 30% and 40% of the market for mega-yachts longer than 60 meters, Massimo Perotti, the chairman of listed yachtmaker Sanlorenzo (SNL.MI), told Breakingviews.

Yet impounding large boats is a bigger legal headache than seizing property or cash. Though the oligarchs are still the legal owners, the vessels require maintenance and crew to stay afloat. Annual bills are around 3% of the boat’s original price tag, says Perotti. With Russian owners banned from making payments, governments may have to foot the bill, hoping to recoup the cost once sanctions are lifted.

Tying the giant boats to blacklisted companies or people is also a challenge. The vessels are often controlled by shell companies to conceal their ultimate owner’s identity. The 38 million pound yacht Phi, impounded in London’s Canary Wharf earlier this week and which the British government says is owned by an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is registered to a St Kitts and Nevis company and carries a Maltese flag.

Italian officials are still trying to figure out who owns the $700 million Scheherazade, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleges belongs to Putin or a member of his circle read more . Governments are likely to face legal battles disputing seizures, or fights over costs. Meanwhile, a ban on luxury exports to Russia means boats still under construction are in legal limbo.

Sanctions rules make little provision for the long-term fate of the boats. Several U.S. congressmen have proposed a Yachts for Ukraine Act, which would sell the assets to raise cash. But doing so would flood the super-yacht market with second-hand vessels. For now, governments have no choice but to navigate choppy sanctions waters.

Follow @LJucca on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- European governments have seized super-yachts linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. These include EuroChem founder Andrey Melnichenko’s 530 million euro Sailing Yacht A, the world’s biggest sailing yacht. The sanctions allow governments to seize but not to confiscate assets linked to blacklisted entities and individuals.

- In 2021, the market for luxury yachts over 90 feet (27 metres) was worth around 8 billion euros, according to Bain & Company.

- Russian buyers represent between 30% and 40% of the market for mega-yachts over 60 metres, according to Massimo Perotti, chairman of yachtmaker Sanlorenzo.

- The draft Yachts for Ukraine Act, recently introduced by members of the U.S. House of Representatives, would allow the United States to confiscate frozen assets such as yachts and sell them.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Starck
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrey Melnichenko
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
San Francisco Chronicle

Ukraine just suffered an unheralded casualty in its war with Russia

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Yacht#Luxury Yachts#Vehicles#Milan#Italian#The European Union#Bain Company#Russians#Breakingviews
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Reuters

Putin's warning to 'traitors' sends chilling message

March 16 (Reuters) - Graffiti warnings daubed on the doors of activists in Moscow. A food blogger threatened with up to 15 years in jail for "discrediting" Russia's army. A call to sack a senior former official for "treachery" for opposing the war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin issued a...
POLITICS
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy