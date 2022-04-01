ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Game Pass “family plan” reportedly in the works at Microsoft

By Will Nelson
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is apparently working on a group family pass for Xbox Game Pass, as the subscription service currently only offers individual memberships. As outlined in a Windows Central article from yesterday (March 31), trusted sources have said that a family plan – where one account can pay more to share Xbox...

