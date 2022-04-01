ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hollyoaks explains mysterious death in James Nightingale storyline

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollyoaks spoilers follow from Friday's first-look episode (April 1), which is available to watch now on All 4. As these scenes haven't yet aired on TV, this article contains spoilers that some viewers may prefer to avoid. Hollyoaks has explained how guest character Raphael Loftus died in James Nightingale's...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Kat Slater takes shock action in Tommy bullying story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kat Slater will make a shock move next week, as her son Tommy's bullying ordeal continues. Upcoming scenes will see Kat (Jessie Wallace) face a dilemma when she's given a mystery package from Phil, which we can now reveal is a gun. As Kat reels from...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs shocking knife twist in Tommy Moon bullying story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired a shocking knife twist in Tommy Moon's bullying story. The schoolboy has been tormented by older boys for protecting half-sister Scarlett, with even intervention from Phil Mitchell not being enough to run off the bullies. Thursday's (March 24) episode saw Tommy's anxiety building up...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks reveals mystery Warren Fox attacker in latest episode

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode (March 15), which is available to watch now on All 4. As these scenes haven't yet aired on TV, this article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid. Hollyoaks bad boy Warren Fox could have a new enemy to contend with.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring reveals Cindy's fury in fraud storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring has been talking about Cindy Cunningham's upcoming storyline, which sees her being accused of fraud – which ends up being true, but due to an upsetting accident. Speaking about what happens after Luke Morgan gets accepted onto an expensive clinical trial for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks airs suspicious moment in new Silas Blissett storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Monday's episode (March 21), which is available to watch now on All 4. As the episode hasn't yet aired on TV, this article contains spoilers that some viewers may prefer to avoid. Hollyoaks has aired the first hint that newcomer Wendy Blissett may not be all...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Interrogation#Drugs
SheKnows

As Soap Vet Lands on Young & Restless, She Reveals Why She Left Her Frontburner Role

Some longtime viewers of daytime may recognize a familiar face on The Young and the Restless next week. One Life to Live alum Julia Montgomery will appear for one episode on Wednesday, March 23, as a Los Angeles real estate agent named Tanya, as reported by Soap Opera Digest — and there’s a fun twist. The actress is actually a licensed real estate agent and told the magazine, “The director allowed me to change around a few words to make it more realistic. I felt like I had free rein, which was fun.”
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Michael Mealor Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Kyle is coming back to Genoa City! Michael Mealor is returning to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS as Jack’s son, and according to Soap Opera Digest, it’s a long-term comeback!. Mealor became the fourth adult actor to play Jack’s son on Y&R (after Blake Hood, Hartley Sawyer, and Lachlan Buchanan) when he joined the soap in March 2018. By July 2021, he announced he was leaving the soap, but has popped back for a few appearances since then. And with the recent return of Kyle’s mother, Diane, played again by Susan Walters, it’s the perfect time for him to return to the canvas.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Young & Restless Jaw-Dropper: Susan Walters Returns as Diane Jenkins

We’d read the rumors online. But we didn’t believe it until we saw it with our own two eyes. Heck, even then, we weren’t sure what we were seeing!. In the March 23 episode of The Young and the Restless, we got our first look at the woman who was interested in buying Keemo’s house, and to say that her face is familiar would be an understatement: Taylor Jensen is a dead ringer for the late Diane Jenkins, at least when she was played by Susan Walters.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Finola Hughes Reveals the Truth Behind Peter’s Death on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Many viewers expected Peter’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL to be a whodunit mystery but instead, it was written as a much more personal and intimate experience between him and the woman who once believed she was his mother. “It was written so eloquently,” Finola Hughes (Anna) told Soap Opera Digest. “It was so chilling and it’s so strange because you’re just watching someone’s lights go out, that you’re sort of responsible for.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Character Seemingly Drowns in Leaked Set Photos

Set photos from the British soap opera EastEnders leaked last week, potentially spoiling a major character's death. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The BBC's EastEnders ahead!. The photos published by The Sun last week showed actress Gillian Wright in a wedding dress wading out into the ocean in a...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives

Marlena thought that she was done dealing with all things devil related, but she’s about to find out from Ben that the demon which formerly resided in her body hasn’t actually left Salem. At the same time, Susan — who is now fully convinced that Belle is the one possessed — does her best to get someone to believe her.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Channel 4 responds to claims Married at First Sight cast dropped out

Channel 4 has responded to claims that multiple cast members from the upcoming second series of Married at First Sight UK dropped out of the show. The Sun reported that a number of singletons had apparently changed their minds before making it down the aisle, leaving producers with a headache.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy