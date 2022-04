It should be a fun day for some basketball! Even though we only have a three-game slate in the association, the Final Four is finally here, and it shouldn’t disappoint. That UNC vs. Duke matchup is almost as if it was pulled right out of a storybook and will be one of the most highly anticipated games ever in the tournament. Man, I can’t wait! As excited as I am for some college hoops tonight, though, we still have a few NBA games to dissect, so let’s dive right in.

