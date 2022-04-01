Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend include a scavenger hunt, Memories of War, dance, and ‘America’ in concert

BREWS, CLUES, AND RUNNING SHOES SCAVENGER HUNT: Teams of 2 to 4 compete in a series of challenges, noon, Saturday. It’s part-race, part-trivia, part-photo hunt and part-challenge. There is no set course but you can expect to go between 5 and 7 miles, by foot or public transportation. Registration is $50 as of Friday. Teams consist of 2 to 4 members, all 21 or older. Check in (at a location in Bethlehem) is 11-11:45 a.m., with a 15-minute briefing to follow. The course closes at 3;30 p.m. and the after party begins. 61 W. Lehigh St., Bethlehem. runlehighvalley.com/

VIETNAM VETERANS — MEMORIES OF WAR: Local Vietnam veterans return to Easton’s Sigal Museum John R. Austen Auditorium for the second year 1-3 p.m. Saturday. They will recount their experiences in the war and discuss memorabilia. Veterans will describe a day in the life of a soldier in Southeast Asia. Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Lehigh Valley Chapter 415 will be on hand to answer questions, and share memories and stories. Donation, $5. Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society members admitted free. Sigal Museum, 342 Northampton St., Easton. 610-253-1222. sigalmuseum.org/

IN MOTION: Muhlenberg College’s Theatre & Dance Department presents seven original works by seven celebrated choreographers in its “In Motion” concert, with performances at 8 p.m., Friday, and 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday in the college’s Empie Theatre. The performance includes “Running Spirits,” a piece by Fredrick Earl Mosley, this season’s Baker Artist-in-Residence. “In Motion” also features works by six Muhlenberg dance faculty: Heidi Cruz-Austin, Karen Dearborn, Megan Flynn, Natalie Gotter, Randall Anthony Smith, and Robyn Watson. Tickets, $15; youth, campus and LVAIC, and students, faculty and staff of Muhlenberg and other LVAIC colleges, $8. Empie Theatre, Baker Center for the Arts, Muhlenberg College, 2400 Chew St., Allentown. muhlenberg.edu/academics/theatre-dance/onstage/inmotion/

TRIBUTE TO THE BIG BANDS : The Allentown Band kicks off Jazz Appreciation Month at 3 p.m. Sunday by performing the music of Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Harry James, Hoagy Carmichael, and more. Featured vocalist will be Chet Brown, with Allentown Band members Steve Reisteter, clarinet and Greg Seifert, trumpet, featured instrumental soloists. The Parkland High School Jazz Ensemble also will take part. Free. Springhouse Middle School, 1200 Springhouse Road, Allentown. allentownband.com .

AMERICA: The folk-rock group with six gold or platinum albums and numerous hits over 50 years takes the stage for its golden anniversary tour at Penn’s Peak at 8 p.m. Saturday. America’s founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (and the late Dan Peek) racked up the hits, especially in the 1970s, with “A Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Tin Man,” “Daisy Jane” and “Sister Golden Hair” just some of them. Tickets, $44-$52. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 866-605-PEAK. pennspeak.com/