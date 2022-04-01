Where Colorado counties are growing fastest
Data: US Census Bureau ; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios
Colorado's 15% population boom from 2010 to 2020 put it on the map as one of the top states for growth, but the gains vary widely by county.
Of note: Between 2020 and 2021, Custer and Mineral counties in southern Colorado saw the largest increases at 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.
- Cheyenne (-2.3%), Kit Carson (-1.9%) and Sedgwick (-2.8%) counties along the far Eastern plains saw the steepest declines.
