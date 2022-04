Yes, it’s a well-known secret that you can pet the dogs in Ghostwire Tokyo. But should you feed the dogs in Ghostwire Tokyo as well?. Ghostwire Tokyo is an immersive game. Its supernatural feel and beautiful cityscape let you enjoy Shibuya as a Ghost Town – something that we’re sure will definitely impossible in real life. Part of the game’s city fauna are dogs that faithfully (and heartbreakingly!) wait for their owners. While their owners are all spirited away, you’re the only human that they can interact with. Using KK’s supernatural powers, you can even read the minds of the dogs and cats in the game. (The cats, by the way, you can also pet.) Reading about the thoughts of these dogs can sometimes make you feel sorry for them, which might prompt you to pet the good doggos.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO