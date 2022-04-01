ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

6 Totally Doable Earth-Friendly Tips from Sustainability Lovers You Can Start Right Now

By Well+Good Editors
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTgL2_0ewLvgU500

It's easy to let a few (okay, maybe more!) scrolls on TikTok—admiring the luxe, minimalism vibe of your go-to sustainability influencers—make you feel like real eco-friendly living couldn't ever actually apply to your life.

But, that's not actually the case. How do we know? By asking the people who are already doing it. To get insight on living sustainably (without overhauling your life), we teamed up with New Balance to tap three sustainability lovers—who make their careers out of sharing the ins and outs of living an Earth-friendly life—to let us in on the ways you can live a sustainable life, starting right now.

"People often have the false idea that living more sustainably is necessarily more expensive and cumbersome than what their normal routine entails, but this could not be farther from the truth," says Zahra Biabani, writer, sustainability educator, and CEO of sustainable fashion rental platform In the Loop.

"Another barrier is simply lack of resources and understanding of where to begin, with the overwhelming amount of information out there that makes you feel like you need to do all the things all the time," adds Minna Lee, mental health and sustainability advocate and wellness expert. (These issues sound familiar, huh?)

But just like you (eventually will!), these women took small, everyday steps that aligned with their lifestyle to get them to the level of sustainable living they're at now. "When I became aware of the impact of my choices on the environment, it revolutionized my life," says Kathleen Elie, "editor-in-chic" of Conscious N Chic. And, the thing is, you never really stop learning—ever.

"It wasn’t a drastic change but an incremental one," Elie says. "I am still upgrading my lifestyle to make my home and routines more sustainable. It is a daily, moment-by-moment decision—every day we get the opportunity to choose to be more or less sustainable through the decisions we make." Sustainability isn't about perfection, it's simply doing your best.

Keep scrolling for 6 easy-to-implement tips for sustainability you can begin incorporating right now.

1. Invest in sustainable brands

Before you hit the checkout button, you'll want to ensure the purchases you're making align with your sustainability mission. "When buying new things, as much as possible, opt for brands that are making sustainable choices and with whom you share values," Elie says.

And if comfy, wear-everywhere shoes—that pass the sustainability vibe check—are at the top of your shopping wishlist, check out the New Balance 574 Core sneakers. The iconic sneaker now meets the brand's green leaf standard, which means the upper part of the shoe is made from at least 50 percent recycled material, the leather is manufactured responsibly, and the outsole is made from five percent recycled materials. (Yes, the classic-fave sneaker just got even cooler, err, greener.)

2. Call your representatives

Shopping? A piece of cake. The next-easiest thing you can do right now to start living a more eco-friendly life is picking up your phone...literally. "The simple exercise of calling your representatives and making them aware of your priorities as a constituent and an environmentalist can be more impactful than you think," Biabani says. Pro tip: Swap 30 minutes of regularly scheduled social media scrolling for a few phone calls, and see how productive you feel.

3. Look into composting

You don't have to be a sustainability wiz to compost the right way. According to Lee, all you need is a container of some kind for food scraps and a freezer if you're worrying about stinking up your kitchen.

"If you have a backyard with some space, you can create your own compost pile," she says. "And the bonus is, the compost will turn into nutrient-dense, 'black gold' soil that helps your plants and garden grow." Multitasking tips for sustainability, for the win.

4. Awaken your inner stylist

One of Elie's top-favorite tips for sustainability is shopping your own closet. "That’s right, instead of giving in to the urge of getting something new and shiny, head to the back of your closet to see what’s back there," Elie says. "There are certainly pieces that still have their tags or haven’t been worn enough to justify getting new clothes," she says. "Take those pieces, along with old faithfuls and awaken your inner fashion stylist."

An easy way to punch up any outfit is by adding a statement sneaker, which is where the New Balance 574 Core can come in clutch yet again. You can get it in a variety of new colorways (just like its classic predecessor!) so you can easily style with any outfit to give a trendy-yet-sustainable oomph.

5. Keep reusables on you

Reusing objects in your home is a super easy way to ramp up your sustainability efforts, and Lee says it's vital to make using your reusables as easy on yourself as possible.

"Keep grocery totes in your car or by the door, have your reusable tumbler with you, and also, use what you already have." she says. "Some of my favorite storage containers/jars have come from food purchases, like tomato sauce, yogurts, etc.—you don’t need to buy new things, in order to start using reusable containers."

6. Try cutting out red meat

Sometimes the most underrated tips for sustainability don't involve adding anything to your routine at all, but rather taking something out, says Biabani. "Going plant-based is one of the most impactful things you can do as an individual to minimize your environmental footprint," she says. "I know that it is easier said than done, which is why eliminating red meat from your at home meals is a great way to start."

Even the pros know that real change requires small, everyday steps—and now you've got six simple ones to try, and the sustainable sneakers to pair with your eco-friendly steps.

Top photo: W+G Creative

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Here’s How Each of the Zodiac Signs Fights and Then Resolves Conflict

Whether it's in your personal, professional, or romantic life, conflict is pretty much inevitable. And because a person's astrological sign can be telling about their personality traits, learning how the zodiac signs fight can help inform a solid strategy for resolving any conflicts that present. According to astrologers, checking out...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Luckiest Day of 2022, Astrologically Speaking, Comes in April—Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect

You wouldn’t be wrong to assume we’ve endured a few tough blows, cosmically speaking, in recent years. The outlook for 2020, amid the Saturn-Pluto conjunction, was mainly uncomfortable and chaotic, while 2021 and its Saturn-Uranus squares brought disruptions and restructuring energy. But into 2022, the cosmic forecast is brighter, in large part thanks to the movements of Jupiter and Venus, which coincide to bring the luckiest day in 2022. And good news: It's happening within the month.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Earth#Sustainable Living#Compost#Tiktok#Loop
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
Mashed

This Is Why Whole Foods Doesn't Use Plastic Bags

If you are a fan of Whole Foods, the upscale supermarket that has earned itself the nickname of "Whole Paycheck," per Fast Company, then you are probably aware that plastic bags are nowhere to be found at the checkouts. Instead, shoppers bring their own bags or use the hallmark "guilt-free" paper bags the store provides. But Whole Foods hasn't always used this option. It, too, was once part of the grocery store retailers who provided single-use plastic bags. What made this supermarket stop using them?
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
Well+Good

One of the Best Ways To Strengthen Muscles While You Walk Is Adding Weights—Pros Love the Kind You Can Wear

Gone are the days of the clunky, vintage, not-so-chic ankle or wrist weights weighing you down while you try to work some strength training into your walk (looking at you, '80s Jazzercise-style clunkers!). Adding weights to your daily walk is a simple way to add resistance for a little extra toning, while also getting your steps in. But not all are created equal: Cue Bala Bangles, the safe and convenient way to wear your weights while you do cardio.
WORKOUTS
The Kitchn

10 Smart Tips for Properly Stocking and Organizing Your Pantry, According to Grocery Store Workers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If cooking is an art, then keeping your groceries organized is more of a science. This goes here. That goes there. Systems in your fridge, pantry, and cabinets don’t just keep things neat — they make sure you can easily see what you have. And that means you’ll waste less food and you’ll cut down on buying things you already have (but didn’t realize). Being able to see what you have might even inspire you to cook more often: “When your pantry is organized and intelligible, you’re more likely to prepare and enjoy your food than cave into eating out,” says Lauren Lyons, general manager of Kensington Community Food Co-op in Philadelphia.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Well+Good

I’m a Psychotherapist, and Here Are 4 Ways Positive Selfishness Can Actually Improve Relationships

As a feminist psychotherapist who specializes in modern love, I support individuals and couples in finding the line between independence and interdependence. Romantic ideology often spells that togetherness is the key building block to a strong connection, which can force many to choose connection over the desire to act in accordance with their authentic desires. But, as relationship expert Esther Perel believes, there's a need for both togetherness and separateness in a healthy relationship, which means there is certainly room for honoring desires that skew selfish.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NBC4 Columbus

Best Keurig coffee maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your old coffee pot isn’t doing it for you anymore, it’s time to upgrade to a Keurig coffee maker. Besides taking the hard work out of brewing the perfect cup of coffee, you can customize each brew, from size to strength.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

8 Best-Selling Duvets on Amazon That Customers Are Loving Right Now

When it comes to things that can affect your sleep quality, bedding may not be top of mind. But in fact, most people sleep the best in the temperature that falls somewhere between 60°F to 67°F, and the fabric of your duvet (and how much heat it traps) can either make drifting off feel like a dream or a nightmare. Thankfully, the best-selling duvets on Amazon include options to choose from to level up your sleep.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy