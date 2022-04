A British anti-aircraft missile has been used to shoot down a Russian helicopter in Ukraine for the first time, according to a report.The Starstreak high-velocity missile system was supplied to Ukraine by Britain in March along with a further shipment of Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons (NLAWs).A Starstreak attack on a Russian aircraft in the Luhansk region that was caught on camera has been verified, The Times reported.A Ministry of Defence source told the paper the video showed Starstreak being fired over Ukraine. The source added that the anti-aircraft system had been used by Ukrainian forces for almost a week....

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO