Oregon’s starting pitching woes were solved for 5.2 innings. Then the heart of the UCLA lineup came through for a third time. RJ Gordon allowed three runs on six hits, a walk and hit batter and struck out six over 5.2 innings, but three of those hits came consecutively, including the game-tying two-run home run and double that led to the deciding run in a 3-2 loss for the No. 20 Ducks to the Bruins at Jackie Robinson Stadium Friday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO