Tinkerbell is a 4-year-old, 22-pound Chihuahua mix. She’s kid friendly and loves all humans. She’s house trained, enjoys her foster’s fenced-in yard and loves walks with a harness and leash. Tinkerbell must have a home with no other animals, someone who will give her love and attention along with giving her squeaky toys and treats. Tinkerbell’s spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. You can apply at www.tprescue.org or email adopt.tinypawsrescue@gmail.com. ••

PETS ・ 23 DAYS AGO