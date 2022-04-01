ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's street sweeping tickets are a cash cow for the city

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSPFS_0ewLv56Z00

The slogan for Denver's street sweeping program is meant to instill a little hometown spirit:

Flashback: "Show your pride, move your ride," a sticker on the transformer-like trucks once read.

Reality check: Hundreds of people forget to move their cars to make way for the brush trucks, which are out between April 1 through Nov. 30.

  • And the $50 citations the city issues are a huge source of revenue.

By the numbers: The number of tickets reached a three-year high of 154,539 in 2021, per figures provided to Axios Denver by the city.

  • That's an average of 636 citations a day, and a 12% increase from 2019.

Of note: If all violators paid the street sweeping fines — and not everyone does — it would have generated more than $7.7 million last year.

  • That's three times what the program cost to run in 2021, according to Denver budget documents .

The other side: Street sweeping is designed to keep dirt and debris out of the air and water, officials said Thursday during a photo op for the sweeper fleet ahead of its return today.

  • Denver's famous "brown cloud" back in the 1980s was 10% street dust.
  • Just last year, the city collected 52,393 cubic yards of dirt and debris, keeping it from sewer drains and water sources.

The bottom line: Denver's upping parking fines , not lowering them. So be smart and sign up for reminder alerts for street sweeping.

Comments / 0

Axios Denver
Axios Denver

2K+

Followers

867

Posts

499K+

Views

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Where to Get the Best Breakfast in Denver on Your Next Trip

If you are looking for a great place to eat breakfast in Denver, there are some great options. Finding the Best Breakfast In Denver Can Be A Challenge. Dining at a new place always seems like a gamble because you never know exactly what to expect and, ultimately, what you're going to get. But, the only way you're ever going to know for sure is to take the plunge and experience it for yourself. Worst case scenario is it's awful and you never go back. The best-case scenario is you discover a delightful new spot that becomes one of your favorites.
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Brunch in Denver Right Now

Patio weather or not, you can’t keep Denverites from a good brunch. We’ve got a sixth sense for bottomless mimosas, hot, fresh beignets dusted in powdered sugar, and Benedicts smothered in hollandaise sauce. And one of the many wonderful things about Denver is its variety of breakfast and brunch spots from Five Points down to South Broadway. Whether you’re putting in work on a green chile-smothered burrito or snipping away at a bacon flight, you’re in for a damn good time next Saturday or Sunday morning (or both) if you head to one of these Denver dining institutions. Just make sure you schedule ample afternoon post-brunch nap time.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections Now

The Denver Police Department's updated list of the ten surface-street intersections with the most motor-vehicle accidents includes the sites of dozens upon dozens of crashes since the start of 2021. And all ten are located in parts of the Mile High City that still qualify as the most dangerous driving neighborhoods in early 2022.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Aurora Moves Closer To Becoming First City in Colorado To Make Diapers Tax Free

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Diapers could soon be tax free in Aurora, a first for a city in Colorado. There’s also currently a bill making its way through the legislature that would make feminine hygiene products and diapers tax exempt statewide, but cities will have the option to opt out if they choose. Aurora Council members voted 6-4 on Monday night to amend a city code, exempting diapers from sales and use tax. Councilman Curtis Gardner sponsored the ordinance, saying this could benefit the youngest and oldest residents in the city. (credit: CBS) “This is really about helping working families in our community....
AURORA, CO
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Cow
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
867
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy