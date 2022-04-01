ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do in Denver this weekend, April 1-3

By Alayna Alvarez
 2 days ago
🎶 Catch " Motown and More " by the Denver Gay Men's Chorus this Friday and Saturday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, featuring iconic African American pop hits by artists ranging from The Temptations to Lizzo — plus performances by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance ensemble.

🍻 Collaboration Fest returns this Saturday to Denver's Fillmore Auditorium after a two-year hiatus and spotlights 135+ Colorado's best brewers who have partnered on 95 exclusive beers.

🖼️ Snag tickets to the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver for just 1 cent (which the MCA covers), thanks to the revival of Penny Saturdays, scheduled the first Saturday of each month.

⛸️ Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends lands in Loveland this weekend at the Budweiser Events Center. The show will also make its way to the Denver Coliseum April 7-10.

👛 Denver Fashion Week kicks off this Sunday with a kids runway show, showcasing local designers from Saint Ida and Factory Fashion .

Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 26-April 1

There is only one closure to report this week, but it came as a surprise. Cafe Chihuahua landed on our 2022 list of ten places to find the best green chile in Denver, but after being owned by the same family since it opened in 1974, this South Federal staple has shuttered. The space has new owners who plan to reopen the location as a fast-casual concept.
