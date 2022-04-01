What to do in Denver this weekend, April 1-3

🎶 Catch " Motown and More " by the Denver Gay Men's Chorus this Friday and Saturday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, featuring iconic African American pop hits by artists ranging from The Temptations to Lizzo — plus performances by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance ensemble.

🍻 Collaboration Fest returns this Saturday to Denver's Fillmore Auditorium after a two-year hiatus and spotlights 135+ Colorado's best brewers who have partnered on 95 exclusive beers.

🖼️ Snag tickets to the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver for just 1 cent (which the MCA covers), thanks to the revival of Penny Saturdays, scheduled the first Saturday of each month.

⛸️ Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends lands in Loveland this weekend at the Budweiser Events Center. The show will also make its way to the Denver Coliseum April 7-10.

👛 Denver Fashion Week kicks off this Sunday with a kids runway show, showcasing local designers from Saint Ida and Factory Fashion .