What $300,000 gets you in Denver's real estate market

It may be April Fools' Day — but this is no joke. We just did what's next to impossible and found three Denver-area homes that recently sold for $300,000 and they're surprisingly stunning .

Why it matters: Buying a hot home at a cool cost is practically unheard of around here, where Denver's average home sales price was nearly $650,000 in February.

Here's a comparison from three nearby neighborhoods:

Windsor; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,200 square feet

Features: Two-car secured underground garage, walk-in closets

$295,000 Sold for: $289,000

Photo courtesy of Nick Voronkov

Capitol Hill; 1 bed, 1 bath; 590 square feet

Features: Brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, new paint throughout the unit, hardwood floors remodeled bathroom

$265,000 Sold for: $280,000

Photo courtesy of Brianna Olson

Aurora (Chambers Heights); 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,230 square feet