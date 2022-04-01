What $300,000 gets you in Denver's real estate market
It may be April Fools' Day — but this is no joke. We just did what's next to impossible and found three Denver-area homes that recently sold for $300,000 and they're surprisingly stunning .
Why it matters: Buying a hot home at a cool cost is practically unheard of around here, where Denver's average home sales price was nearly $650,000 in February.
Here's a comparison from three nearby neighborhoods:
495 S. Dayton St., Apt. 9D — $289,000
Windsor; 2 beds, 2 baths; 1,200 square feet
- Features: Two-car secured underground garage, walk-in closets
- Asking price: $295,000
- Sold for: $289,000
- Listing agent: Nick Voronkov
1063 N. Clarkson St., Apt. 2 — $280,000
Capitol Hill; 1 bed, 1 bath; 590 square feet
- Features: Brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, new paint throughout the unit, hardwood floors remodeled bathroom
- Asking price: $265,000
- Sold for: $280,000
- Listing agent: Brianna Olson
14527 E. 12th Ave. — $307,000
Aurora (Chambers Heights); 3 beds, 2 baths; 1,230 square feet
- Features: In-unit laundry room, one garage space, breakfast nook.
- Asking price: $298,900
- Sold for: $307,000
- Listing agent: Austin Edwards
