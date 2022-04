PLYMOUTH – The Eli Terry Jr. Middle School PTA is organizing a craft fair featuring a multitude of vendors and a visit from the Easter Bunny for Saturday, April 2. The craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the school at 21 N. Main St. The new craft fair will feature more than 50 vendors and families are also welcome to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. There will also be raffle prizes to win from sponsors.

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 19 DAYS AGO