Whitefish City Council on Monday is set to consider an overhaul of its regulations relating to accessory apartments with the goal of creating more workforce housing. Council will hold a public hearing on a list of proposed changes to its zoning code regarding accessory apartments, now called accessory dwelling units, aimed at streamlining the process for approving such apartments. City Council meets at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. A list of changes is proposed, including that both the primary home and the apartment could be rented out under the changes. The current code requires that the owner must reside in...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 40 MINUTES AGO