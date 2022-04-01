How to gain a sense of control when things around you are out of control

1. Help you learn to trust. Therapists are trained to be consistent and reliable. They're not moody. They're always emotionally available and responsive during sessions. They keep good boundaries—during your sessions, the focus is completely on you and your needs. Many people who come to therapy have either an...
How to Engage Socially When You’re Feeling Anxious. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. Spring is here! We often associate this season with breaking out from the cocoon of winter and into social butterflies. This is easier for some than others. I am a proud introvert, and I usually have to prepare myself for the increase in social interactions.
Don’t let your fear of what could happen make nothing happen. At its core, fear isn’t necessarily the unfavorable emotion it’s often considered to be. In fact, the ability to feel fear has been somewhat responsible for the survival of our species and remains a useful precautionary response even today.
Narcissistic tendencies can be recognized and successfully addressed. A personality disorder is more ingrained and continues throughout life. Recognizing narcissistic warning signs is the first step to changing them. Increasing awareness of potential red flags in your relationships will improve your ability to maintain long-lasting, healthy connections. Narcissism is a...
Learn how to communicate with narcissistic tendencies and when you may want to consider setting boundaries. We all want to feel heard, understood, connected, and supported in our conversations. But that’s not always the case when you’re talking with someone with narcissistic tendencies. Whether this person lives with...
Have you ever been aware that some of your actions contradict your beliefs? This is an example of cognitive dissonance. You might be an animal advocate who serves meat in family meals. Maybe you’re an environmental activist who drives to work or uses air travel for long distances. Sometimes...
This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals, including licensed psychiatrists and psychologists as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue, whether on your behalf or that of a loved one or associate, that requires attention.
Couple wearing sneakersPhoto by Dương Nhân from Pexels. I am a journalist, former business columnist, and national relationship columnist. I have spent more than a decade in research and counseling on the topic of Narcissistic personality disorder. I struggled through years of confusion to understand who and what I was dealing with in my marriage.
If you’ve ever felt awkward or uncomfortable in a social setting, you’re certainly not alone. It’s common to feel a little out of place when joining a new group or social scene. But if that discomfort becomes a hindrance to branching out and connecting with new people...
Solitude is restorative, while loneliness is depleting. Solitude provides the necessary margin for people to recalibrate, think clearly, prioritize, plan, and recharge. The difference between loneliness and solitude is having a plan. Aloneness can protect you against loneliness. Since loneliness is defined by the absence of connection and not people,...
Disclosing your chronic depression to friends and family members can present challenges and risks, but also possibilities. If you live with depression, folks may not understand you’re experiencing more than passing sadness. You can’t will away symptoms, which can often include loss of pleasure, feelings of worthlessness, poor concentration, and dramatic sleep changes.
Our thoughts are like a private theater, and as such they can fascinate us. They are sometimes unpredictable and sometimes on cue. They can surprise us, stimulate us, move us to action and sometimes to tears. As much as thoughts can trigger emotions, they can also be triggered by them: feelings influence what is shown in our mental theater.
Most people want to avoid failure, and some may fear it to an extent, especially when the stakes are high. However, atychiphobia is an extreme fear of failure that affects a person’s ability to function in daily life. Atychiphobia is not a distinct medical diagnosis. Instead, a doctor may...
When music teacher Monica Hepburn noticed a few weeks ago that her students were progressing slower than expected — and that some were doing the bare minimum — she asked them to rate their effort on a scale of one to 10 and to think about whether they were on track to reach their goals. “Everyone wanted to get a trophy at the county music festival,” said Hepburn, who works at North Bethesda Middle School in Maryland, “but they didn’t realize they needed to work hard and practice.” As one eighth-grade boy told her: “I don’t think we know how to get there.”
Self-respect is knowing you are worthy and treating yourself accordingly. Respecting yourself is the first step toward understanding you deserve love, consideration, and opportunities like everyone else. “Our level of self-respect acts almost like a blueprint to instruct others how to engage with us,” says Jaime Zuckerman, a licensed clinical...
If you’ve never experienced depression, knowing what to say to a loved one who’s struggling can feel like a minefield. You want to be supportive, of course, but you have no idea where to begin (and you might feel so uncomfortable that you just avoid the conversation altogether). That’s why we checked in with Shanna Dugan, LPC at Connections Wellness Group, for seven things you should never say to someone with depression--along with some suggestions for what to go with instead.
Not getting enough sleep makes it harder for us to manage our emotions and can increase our reactions to stressful events. This could have a knock-on effect for our mental health, with studies showing that better sleep can reduce anxiety, depression and stress. To ensure a good night's sleep, you...
Toxic cultures do not transpire overnight but are an outgrowth of a toxic environment. Toxic cultures incite deviant behavior, as employees succumb to low morale and adopt the behaviors modeled by leadership. Toxic cultures drive out the best employees as highly ethical innovators seek out new jobs, leaving the worst...
