FEMA debuts a new-risk assessment system for April

(WWLP) – Those who have flood insurance will see their premiums rise this month because FEMA is launching a new risk-assessment system.

61-percent of flood insurance policy holders in the state will see a rate increase anywhere from 10 to 100 dollars a month.

The new risk system uses five variables, including historic flood data, the type of flood, distance from the water source, property characteristics like elevation and soil make-up, and the cost to rebuild from the damage.

