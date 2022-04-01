FEMA debuts a new-risk assessment system for April
(WWLP) – Those who have flood insurance will see their premiums rise this month because FEMA is launching a new risk-assessment system.FEMA debuts a new risk assessment system on April 1st
61-percent of flood insurance policy holders in the state will see a rate increase anywhere from 10 to 100 dollars a month.
The new risk system uses five variables, including historic flood data, the type of flood, distance from the water source, property characteristics like elevation and soil make-up, and the cost to rebuild from the damage.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0