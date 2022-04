Despite the SUV craze of recent times, the hatchback body style is still among the most popular ones, in many regions of the world. Over the years, hatchbacks have spawned a variety of body styles, such as the liftback, fastback, station wagon, and others. While there are many iconic hatchbacks, the first one came, way back, in 1936 – the Citroen Traction Avant – and here’s what you need to know about it.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO