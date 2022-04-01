ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

IRS: $31 Million in Potential 2018 Refunds Available for MO Taxpayers

northwestmoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MISSOURINET) – The Internal Revenue Service says millions...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Tax Refund Delayed by IRS? Here Are the Top 8 Reasons Why

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. There's still more than a month til the April 18 tax deadline, but many Americans have already received their tax refunds from the IRS -- almost 38 million taxpayers have received tax refunds averaging $3,401. According to the IRS if you file your tax return electronically and use direct deposit, you should get your refund in about 21 days.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Tax#Income Tax Return#Mo#Missourinet#Missourians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
Salina Post

IRS: Avoid these tax errors that will delay or adjust refunds

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
INCOME TAX
Money

Why Tax Refunds Are Extra Important to Americans This Year

The 2022 tax season is well underway, and though federal returns aren't officially due until April 18, there are extra reasons this year to file taxes early — especially if you expect a refund. Thanks to a perfect storm of economic factors, those tax refund checks are going to...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How to know your tax return arrived at the IRS

Millions of Americans are tracking the status of their tax return and looking for a message regarding when they can see the next move from the IRS. One good sign is the message, “return being processed.”. This means that the IRS has received your return. This doesn’t mean you’re...
INCOME TAX
thepennyhoarder.com

Know What the IRS Says Is Taxable Income — And What Is Not

There are an enormous number of side gigs that could help you earn a little extra cash each month. Whether you want to drive for Uber, deliver groceries, try your hand at freelance graphic design, or even officiate weddings, there have never been more opportunities to work for yourself. Come...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy