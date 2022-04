Hellebuyck starts, Barron stays in, final stretch arrives. After a night off in Toronto on Thursday, Connor Hellebuyck returns between the pipes for the Jets tonight. Hellebuyck earned the break with his performance in Buffalo on Wednesday night when he held his team in the game through two periods plus three huge stops during a Sabre power play in overtime. The 28-year-old has won seven of his last ten starts and has allowed two goals or less in three of his last four appearances. Interim head coach Dave Lowry liked the performance by his goaltender on Wednesday night but wants to see his team play better in front of Hellebuyck tonight.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO