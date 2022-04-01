ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes $35-a-month insulin cap as Dems seek wider bill

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jZLD_0ewLs2Z100

The House has passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients.

Thursday's vote is part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

Experts say the legislation would provide significant relief for privately insured patients with skimpier plans and for Medicare enrollees facing rising out-of-pocket costs for insulin.

Some could save hundreds of dollars annually.

President Joe Biden's stalled social legislation would do much more, authorizing Medicare to negotiate prices for insulin and other drugs, penalizing pharmaceuticals that raise prices faster than inflation, and limiting costs for Medicare enrollees.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

3 House Dems call for $100 monthly gas checks to be sent to Americans

(WHTM) — While the average gas price in Pennsylvania has recently dropped, the price still remains high. In response to such prices, three House Democrats have introduced a bill that would provide Americans with monthly direct payments through 2022. According to a Business Insider article, Reps. Mike Thompson of California, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Insulin#Medicare Plans#Drugs#House#Democrats
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Chuck Grassley made quite the admission about prescription drug pricing: Pass it now, because he isn't sure a GOP-led Congress can get it done.

"If we want to reduce drug prices, then we need to do it now," he says. What happened: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who has previously negotiated a plan to lower prescription drug costs with Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), admitted during a committee hearing it would likely be hard to pass if his own party regained control of Congress. He called on Democrats to pass it now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Why the Senate should vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson

Last week, I laid out three reasons senators should think twice before giving Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson a premature vote of support. She has since made their decisions much easier, making it clear that lawmakers must vote against her nomination for the sake of the Supreme Court and the integrity of our judiciary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ketanji Brown Jackson Now Has Bipartisan Support in the Senate

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Wednesday became the first Republican to express her support for Ketanji Brown Jackson, all but assuring she will be confirmed as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. It took a second meeting with Jackson on Tuesday afternoon for Collins to feel comfortable that the federal judge and former public defender would not be “bending the law to meet a personal preference,” as Collins told The New York Times in an interview. “In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy